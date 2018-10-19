Keith Lee

Real name: Keith Lee

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 295 lbs.

Date of birth:

From: Wichita Falls, Texas

Pro debut: February 2005

Trained by: Killer Tim Brooks

Finishing move:

Biography

– On May 19, 2017 at Head Like A Cole, he won his first match in PWG, defeating Trevor Lee.

– On October 14, 2017, Lee defeated Riddle to win the WWN Championship.

– At Time Is a Flat Circle on March 23, 2018, Lee defeated Chuck Taylor to become the PWG World Champion.

– On April 5, 2018, during WrestleMania Axxess weekend, Lee made an appearance for NXT defeating Kassius Ohno.

– On May 1, 2018, it was announced that Lee had signed a contract with WWE.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)