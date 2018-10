Jericho talks about not being allowed to drink in Saudi Arabia

“I was like, ‘Dude, I need a f–king drink right now.’ They’re like, ‘You can’t have a drink until you’re an hour over airspace.’ I sat on that (plane) counting – 49 minutes, 48 minutes, 1 minute, 0 minutes… triple vodka right now! Now what I know how much money they made from it, they’re going to have to pay me triple what they paid.”

source: Inside The Ropes

