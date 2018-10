Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey May Not be a WrestleMania Lock

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter the long-rumored Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey WrestleMania match may not happen because the company feels Charlotte has been hurt by how the Lynch angle has played out. The site notes that nothing is locked in for WrestleMania, and if Vince still wants something it will happen.

