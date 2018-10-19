Alexa Bliss Injury Update

Oct 19, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since Hell in a Cell. After losing a match to Ronda Rousey, Bliss began complaining of numbness in her arm. It’s not clear if that was her actual injury or whether it was to sell Rousey’s armbar, however.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, Bliss will be back in action this weekend at house shows.

“Bliss is scheduled back on the road for the house shows this weekend,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “She hasn’t wrestled since the Rousey match at Hell in a Cell on 9/16 due to an injury that had caused numbness in her arm.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

