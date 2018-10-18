WWE hopeful Total Divas ratings improve

WWE is hoping to get ratings back up for Total Divas for next season. The ratings for the show are down to an all-time low and the teases that have aired on WWE programming (notably, a Rusev and Lana “nude” photo shoot that turned out to be a PR stunt) have not helped.

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people in WWE have talked about approaching Ronda Rousey to see if she would be interested in becoming a regular cast member.

The last word on this was several days ago and she had yet to be approached with the idea but that could have changed in the last couple of days.

If Rousey agrees, it will be interesting to see if some of the more scandalous elements of the show are changed. The question is would she want cameras to follow her around outside of the arena and would she have time to work on a scripted reality series while juggling other projects?

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

