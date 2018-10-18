Titus O’Neil named Chairman of Bowl Executive committee

From WWE:



“WWE SUPERSTAR TITUS O’NEIL NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOWL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE – Bowl Game Announces Partnership with Bullard Family Foundation: The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl announced today it has selected WWE superstar Titus O’Neil (Thaddeus Bullard) to serve as its Chairman of the Bowl Executive Committee. In addition, the bowl is partnering with the Bullard Family Foundation and its Joy of Giving program to work together on community initiatives in the Tampa Bay area. Bullard, who resides in Tampa, is graduate of the University of Florida where he played for head coach Steve Spurrier from 1996-2000. He established the Bullard Family Foundation to provide families and children everywhere with moments, programs, and resources to help build character and improve outcomes. The Bullard Family Foundation’s Joy of Giving initiative is teaming with the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl to give the gift of football for the holiday season. The goal for this year is to secure sponsors for 10,000 underserved children and their families to attend this year’s bowl game and to have the opportunity to choose a new, unwrapped gift for the holidays.”

