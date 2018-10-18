The Miz: “I feel like I’m one of the best out there.”

“In the superstar shake-up, I’ve switched brands every time. I think I’m the only superstar to do that. And it just goes to show that every brand wants me and that’s a nice feeling. However, whenever I switch to the other brand, I feel like I’m on the verge of becoming WWE or Universal Champion or I’m in an upwards trajectory where I feel I’m doing good and I’m on my groove, and then I get switched. Whenever you get switched to a new show, it kind of ruffles those feathers. It ruffles that upward trajectory, that upward plan. Then you have to basically prove yourself each and every time. And I’m not one of those guys that’s been given everything or thrown things my way. I have to work for everything and it’s just one of those things. I’m not a guy that gets looked at like that. So I have to work for it and I have to prove myself each and every time even though I don’t feel like I need to. I feel like I’m one of the best out there.”

source: sportskeeda

