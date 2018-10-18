Tegan Nox: “I knew it was serious”

The injury Tegan Nox suffered during this year’s Mae Young Classic aired Wednesday night on WWE Network, prompting the wrestler to finally explain what she hurt exactly.

“On last night’s episode of the Mae Young Classic, during my match with Rhea Ripley I suffered an injury to my left leg very early on and as soon as it happened, I knew it was serious,” Nox explained in a lengthy Twitter post after the show.

Adding, “I tried to carry on as far as I could but a few minutes later after trying to push through the pain and finish the match, it all got too much and the match was stopped. Being greeted backstage by the distraught faces of my friends and coaches was the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever experienced and it hurt more than the injury itself.”

Tegan says she was eventually taken to the hospital where a doctor informed she had suffered the following injuries:

Dislocated kneecap (which reset itself instantly)

Torn MCL and LCL

Torn ACL

Both meniscuses torn

Bone contusions

Fracture on left tibia

The 23-year-old says she was then sent to a surgeon and underwent successful ACL and meniscus reconstruction surgery, as well as a procedure on her other knee. This means Tegan will be out of action for awhile, as she says she’s still got a long road to recovery.

