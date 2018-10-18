Shimmer title match announced
This Saturday (10/20) at SHIMMER 105 in Berwyn, IL, one half of the inaugural SHIMMER Tag Team Champions, Ashley Lane, will challenge Dust for the Heart of SHIMMER Championship! Tickets at SHIMMERwrestling.com! #womenswrestling #womensevolution #indiewrestling #independent #prowrestling
This Saturday (10/20) at SHIMMER 105 in Berwyn, IL, two competitors who were a part of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will face off, as Rachael Ellering takes on Karen Q! Tickets at SHIMMERwrestling.com! #womenswrestling #indiewrestling #independent #womensevolution #prowrestling
