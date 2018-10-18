Ronda Rousey wrote the entire promo about The Bella Twins herself

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the promo Ronda Rousey cut on Monday was based on how she really feels about women who get by on their looks.

You might remember she coined the “Do Nothing B*tch” phrase in 2015 around the time when she was engaged in a battle of words with UFC ring card girl Arianny Celeste.

Rousey laid out the bullet points on what she wanted to say and she was going to call the Bellas “Do Nothing B*tches” but the company had her change it to “Do Nothing Bellas.” Rousey’s promo was discussed on today’s Wrestling Observer Live. Bryan Alvarez said, “That Ronda Rousey promo on Monday, that I thought was excellent with the exception of a few lines — she wrote the entire thing herself. She did not have a writer. She wrote that.” He added, “The line about the Bellas name being a stain on society, she wrote that. That’s how she talks.”

Meltzer reported that there was a surge in ticket sales for the Evolution pay-per-view when they announced Rousey vs. Bella last week so it should be clear to everyone that she is a huge draw for them. The show is expected to sell out.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

