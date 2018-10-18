Participants for NXT’s WarGames 2 match announced

General Manager William Regal announce the main event for the War Games match at next month’s Takeover event. The announcement should air on October 31 or November 7.

The eight-man, two-cage War Games match will feature The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly.

No other matches have been announced as of this writing.

NXT Takeover: WarGames 2 takes place on the eve of the Survivor Series on November 17.

