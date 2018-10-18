Mega 10-man NXT match set for MSG show on 12/26

A mega 10-man NXT tag team match will take place at Madison Square Garden during the December 26 WWE non-televised live event in New York.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match featuring Johnny Gargano, WWE UK champion Pete Dunne, NXT North American champion Ricochet, Aleister Black, and Velveteen Dream taking on the four members of The Undisputed Era – Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish – and NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE will be in town for their yearly post-Christmas show and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

