The National Wrestling Alliance is pleased to welcome @therealmagnumta to #NWA70 this Sunday

Magnum TA is now in the National Title VIP and will be presenting the new National Title to winner on Sunday!

VIP & Event Tixhttps://t.co/ppm7hQB7TU

@FiteTV https://t.co/2XNYx8HkVx pic.twitter.com/UOYHhywPQD

— NWA (@nwa) October 18, 2018