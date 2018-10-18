FOX wants Smackdown Live to be less comedy and more sports-like

As reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, FOX is going to position Smackdown Live as part of a weekend sports block with the NFL airing on Thursday, WWE on Friday, and the NFL on Sunday.

I don’t know what they will air on Saturday but I would presume Saturday will include college football games.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that FOX wants Smackdown Live to be less about comedy and they want the show more in a sports direction.

Of course, Vince McMahon loves to include comedic elements into his shows but they will have to adjust to what FOX wants because they are looking at having their sports people on different shows to heavily promote Smackdown Live and the network wants to give them something athletically-oriented to promote.

Smackdown Live will premiere next October on FOX from 8-10 pm and there has been talk of adding a recap/studio show airing on Saturday on sister network Fox Sports 1.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

