Cole on the Undisputed Era: “Definitely did not expect at all that we were going to be thrown together in a group”



(source: WWE.com)

“Definitely did not expect at all that we were going to be thrown together in a group. As it was happening, it was kind of like, ‘Oh cool! We’re all going to end up in the same place’. But the last thing I expected was, ‘Okay, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong are going to be running shop around here’. It’s crazy. I’m really confident in what this group is, and where we believe we’re going. To me, it’s just a matter of time before we get higher and higher on that list. To see it was awesome, it was very cool. But more than anything it was motivating to kind of move up that ladder.”

source: Notsam Wrestling podcast

