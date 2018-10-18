Chelsea Green officially signed by WWE, others names confirmed

WWE announced the newest class of the WWE Performance Center with seven individuals given a developmental deal.

The class is headed by Matt Riddle, the former mixed martial artist who took indie wrestling by storm. Riddle made his NXT television debut during the tapings yesterday at Full Sail University and is rumored to have a match at the upcoming Takeover shower.

Mia Yim, the Mae Young Classic competitor who impressed in both last year’s and this year’s tournaments, was also signed to a deal. After she got eliminated from the 2018 tournament, WWE fans chanted “Please sign Mia” and it looks like the powers that be in the back heard them. Triple H broke the news to Yim outside Full Sail University where he told her he heard the chants and thought, “Okay! So, welcome aboard!”

Humberto Carrillo, a third-generation luchador, was also given a deal. He previously wrestled as Ultimo Ninja and is the nephew of the late Hector Garza. He mainly competed in Mexico and for Japan’s NOAH promotion.

Luis Martinez, who is known to wrestling fans on the indie circuit as Punishment Martinez, joins the new class. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound striker was trained at the Monster Factory in New Jersey. Last year Martinez won Ring of Honor’s Survival of the Fittest tournament.

Former Australian National Rugby League player Daniel Vidot is also given a chance to shine. He’s 6’2″ and 230lbs and previously played for the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders and St. George Illawarra Dragons, as well as competed in English Super League play.

The biggest recruit in this class is Jordan Omogbehin who stands at a whopping 7’3″ and is 300lbs. He’s originally from Lagos, Nigeria and played college basketball at the University of South Florida and Morgan State University in Baltimore.

And last but not least, Chelsea Green, the former Impact Knockout and Tough Enough contestant rejoins the company. Green learned wrestling at Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling and was even involved in an angle with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella several years ago. She was then a contestant on Tough Enough in 2015 before signing with Impact Wrestling. Green is the girlfriend of WWE Superstar Zack Ryder.

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)