Charlotte Flair Responds To Fans Comparing Her To Roman Reigns

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Comicbook.com. During the interview, she spoke about her current feud with Becky Lynch.

One of the most interesting parts was when she was asked how she feels about being compared to Roman Reigns

Here is what she had to say on the comparisons:

“I think if I am being compared to him, I’m honored. I look at him as a top guy. He’s main evented Wrestlemania … What? Three years now, in a row.

“He absolutely works his butt off, and always has to be on his A game. That’s a lot, a lot of pressure. To be considered one of the top stars for the company, that’s my main goal. So yeah, that’s extremely flattering. I still feel like I have a long way to go, but if I could be like him, heck yeah,”

Charlotte also spoke about her current feud with Becky Lynch:

‘Well, if you really look at our story. And people put their feelings aside for who’s their favorite, or who they like or don’t like. It’s a story of two best friends. So, whether people are like, “Well, she’s the bad guy in this.” I feel for me, and this is just me personally. You’ll know when I’m a bad guy, and right now I’m a good guy,”

She also spoke about her crowd reaction:

“If I wasn’t getting a reaction, we’d have a major problem,”

