Billy Corgan Discusses The NWA’s Future

On The Potential The State Of The NWA A Year From Now: I think the simple picture I would draw in everyone’s mind is, to me, the WWE is like this massive star ship. And it’s what happens around that star ship that’s gonna determine the next sort of three to five years. In my case, I’m independent. I don’t need anybody’s financing. I don’t need anybody’s TV network. I can operate on my own and do exactly as I please. And so that gives me sort of a different ability on a street level to pursue what I think is the coming market. The question is as simple as this: This alternate kind of universe, this 24/7 collection of disparate forces that now exist, non-WWE in the world, they are going to come together at some point. Because the market will dictate it. Cody and the Bucks have already proven that that’s there. And I feel pretty strongly in saying that I think everybody in the business, including WWE, is aware that that’s coming. The question is, who’s going to write the check to decide which direction it’s going to go in? And once that happens, it’ll either be co-opted back into typical corporate stuff or it’ll be a free-reign type of thing where everybody will get to run forward into the new 21st-century version of wrestling and entertainment and how fans would receive it and how they would connect with the talent and everything like that. Obviously, I’m on the side that is gonna remain independent and not have to sort of get sold out to sort of the corporate interests. Because at the end of the day, having been in some of those meetings with those corporate interests, the minute they start sort of steering you back towards traditional kind of wrestling, we just kind of shrug. And I think that surprises those people, because obviously, they’re the ones that are holding the bigger check. And we basically say, we don’t think that’s where this world is going. So we’d rather stay independent for another year. So in a year from now, when we have more evidence to prove it to you guys, you guys might be more willing to write that check. But that’s why we don’t necessarily go into these meetings saying, yeah, we want the 50-week-a-year TV deal, like Impact has with Pop. We think that that model is absolutely outmoded and broken.

