Becky Lynch Shares Her Thoughts On Potentially Facing Ronda Rousey At Survivor Series

Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by the Baltimore Sun. This was in order to promote the upcoming #Evolution event, where she will face off against Charlotte in a Last Woman Standing match.

During the interview, Becky was asked about the possibility of facing Ronda Rousey. This match seems like a possibility if both Ronda and Becky win their matches at #WWE Evolution.

Here is what Becky had to say about potentially facing Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series:

“I would love to. I look at Ronda Rousey as a slot machine. The harder you kick her, the more money that comes out of her. She’s incredible. What a natural that she is.

She’s done so much for women’s in sports in general, especially women in MMA. There wouldn’t be women in the Octagon if it wasn’t for Ronda Rousey. But I’d like to prove to her that I’m better, and that my armbar is better”

On how quickly Ronda has adapted to pro-wrestling:

“Absolutely. I thought she’d take like a fish to water when it comes to athleticism. She gets the nuances so incredibly well. She gets the timing so well. For somebody that is so strong and so dominant, she is able to display such incredible vulnerability, which is spectacular. Those are the things that are impressive. Of course, she’s an athlete, she’s an Olympic athlete. She’s an MMA champion. To be able to that strong and display that vulnerability is spectacular”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

