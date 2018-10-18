Alundra Blayze Reportedly Appearing at WWE Evolution

Oct 18, 2018 - by James Walsh

According to Pwinsider.com, Alundra Blayze will be appearing at the WWE Evolution PPV. Molly Holly & Ivory are also reportedly appearing. Here is the updated card for the show…

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki Bella vs. Champion Ronda Rousey
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Champion Becky Lynch
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Champion Kairi Sane
* 2018 Mae Young Classic Finals: Opponents To Be Announced
* Alexa Bliss & Mickie James vs. Lita & Trish Stratus
* Battle Royal for a Future Championship Shot: Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka

