A report on how much WWE receives to run Crown Jewel, and top talent payouts

Saudi Arabia officials is paying WWE over $60 million for WW Crown Jewel

$40 million is for putting on the show and $20 million for expenses/talent.

Here’s what the top 3 WWE Superstars for this show are getting paid

Brock Lesnar : $3 Million

HBK : $3 Million

The Undertaker : $2 Million

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

