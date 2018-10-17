WWE NXT UK Results – October 17, 2018 – Cambridge, England

1. Singles Match

Joe Coffey (w/Mark Coffey) defeated Mark Andrews

-After the match, The Coffey Brothers beat down Andrews until Flash Morgan Webster makes the save.

-Moustache Mountain cut a promo in the ring. They say that their priority is becoming the first-ever NXT United Kingdom Tag Team Champions. They also issue an open challenge to any team in the back.

2. Singles Match

Dave Mastiff defeated Sid Scala

3. Singles Match

Toni Storm defeated Nina Samuels

4. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne (c) defeated Noam Dar

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)