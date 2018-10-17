WWE NXT UK Results – October 17, 2018 – Cambridge, England

Oct 17, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Singles Match
Joe Coffey (w/Mark Coffey) defeated Mark Andrews
-After the match, The Coffey Brothers beat down Andrews until Flash Morgan Webster makes the save.

-Moustache Mountain cut a promo in the ring. They say that their priority is becoming the first-ever NXT United Kingdom Tag Team Champions. They also issue an open challenge to any team in the back.

2. Singles Match
Dave Mastiff defeated Sid Scala

3. Singles Match
Toni Storm defeated Nina Samuels

4. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne (c) defeated Noam Dar

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal