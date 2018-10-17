The updated WWE Starrcade card

Oct 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

The updated WWE Starrcade card for Cincy in November…

* Cincinnati Street Fight: The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Bar

* Elias in concert

* Also appearing: Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Rusev, Ric Flair, and The Miz

