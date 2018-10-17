Randy Orton Says WWE Crown Jewel Should Go On

Orton recently spoke with TMZ (transcript via Wrestlezone), and shared his thoughts on WWE doing the Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia…

“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip. [The WWE women] performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago, and I think we’ll be there eventually with [Saudi Arabia] and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going—it doesn’t help. Going helps.”

