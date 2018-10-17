Randy Orton Says WWE Crown Jewel Should Go On

Oct 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Orton recently spoke with TMZ (transcript via Wrestlezone), and shared his thoughts on WWE doing the Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia…

“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip. [The WWE women] performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago, and I think we’ll be there eventually with [Saudi Arabia] and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going—it doesn’t help. Going helps.”

