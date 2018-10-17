Paige: “I came in and I made a couple of the girls cry”

Paige explains how she came to WWE developmental to wrestle and not be a diva:

“When I first came in, it was still in the era where it was more of the Divas – and I don’t like to give the Divas a bad name, Divas is what I wanted to be when I was growing up – it isn’t bad. But it was just full of models and people that hadn’t been in the business for a very long time, and I came in and I made a few of the girls cry. I was like ‘I’m so sorry, that’s just how I wrestle!’ Then I had to start doing the bikini contests in FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) and I put my foot down and I was like ‘No, I’m here to wrestle.'”

source: Busted Open Radio

