Mustafa Ali Signs Sponsorship Deal

Mustafa Ali has signed a sponsorship deal with fitness brand Bear Grips. Ali, who is the first signed athlete for the brand…

“We’re excited to announce WWE superstar Mustafa Ali as Bear Grips first signed athlete! He has faced many obstacles to his rise to stardom. His work ethic, grind, and the message he fights for every day fuels his mission. He has been a long time customer and user of Bear Grips, so when it came time to launch our program he took time out of his world travel with the WWE to shoot with us in his hometown of Chicago, we flew out with Bear Grips Productions to learn more about him. We can’t wait to share his story!”

