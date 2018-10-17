Becky Lynch on her SummerSlam experience: “It was incredible”

“It was incredible. It was incredible to know that the people felt my frustration. This isn’t something that’s just popped up over a week or a month, it’s been three years in the making of just constantly being the underdog and fighting from underneath. Finally, enough is enough and I think everybody has felt that – when they’ve tried their best and tried their hardest and they haven’t gotten ahead. Eventually you just snap and say, ‘Enough is enough and I’m going after what I want and what I deserve and I don’t care who I have to take out in the process. I’m doing it. I’m making it.’ To feel that myself and then have everyone in full support of that, it was a great moment.”

source: Baltimore Sun

