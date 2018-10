Batista Pulled From MCM Comic Con Appearance

MCM Comic Con in London announced today that Batista has been pulled from the event, which takes place October 26-28.

An important update regarding Dave Bautista at MCM London Comic Con: pic.twitter.com/f2SKTN1QJr — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) October 17, 2018

