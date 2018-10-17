10/17/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with a preview of tonight’s double main event: The Undisputed ERA defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against War Raiders, and Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. The opening credits roll, and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) (c) vs. War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe)

Rowe and Strong start the match with a lock-up. Strong goes behind for a waist-lock, but Rowe counters into one of his own. Strong makes it to the ropes and then kicks Rowe in the midsection. O’Reilly tags in and he and Strong beats down Rowe in the corner. Rowe comes back with a double clothesline and Hanson tags in. Hanson tosses O’Reilly across the ring and drops him with a clothesline. O’Reilly comes back with kicks to the leg and then drags him to the corner and tags in Strong. Hanson comes back and drops the ERA with a double clothesline and they roll to the floor. Rowe tags in and Strong delivers a chop. O’Reilly tags in and Rowe drops Strong with a shoulder tackle. O’Reilly goes for an ankle lock on Rowe, but Rowe powers out and tosses Strong and O’Reilly across the ring. Hanson tags in and Rowe slams Hanson down onto O’Reilly. They then throw Strong into O’Reilly.

Rowe drops Strong and O’Reilly with forearms on the floor and then drops O’Reilly with a clothesline back in the ring. Strong chop Rowe’s leg out from under him and O’Reilly takes advantage. O’Reilly stomps away on Rowe and tags in Strong. Rowe fights out with elbows, but Strong comes back with a back-breaker. Strong goes for the cover, but Rowe kicks out at two. Strong applies a knee and ankle submission and tags in O’Reilly. O’Reilly takes Rowe to the corner and delivers a few kicks. O’Reilly wraps Rowe’s leg around the ropes and then connects with knee strikes and takes Rowe to the mat. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Rowe kicks out at two. Strong tags back in and he and O’Reilly double team Rowe for a bit. Rowe fights back against Strong, but Strong keeps him grounded with a forearm shot. Strong goes for the cover, but Rowe kicks out at two.

O’Reilly tags back in and he and Strong double team Rowe in the corner. O’Reilly takes Rowe down with a leg-whip and then works over the knee. Strong tags back in, but Rowe kicks him away. O’Reilly tags in and takes Rowe down again. O’Reilly continues to work over Rowe’s leg and Strong tags in again. Strong continues to work over Rowe’s leg, but Rowe fights back with right hands. O’Reilly tags back in and takes out Rowe’s leg again. Rowe comes back and slams O’Reilly to the mat and Strong tags back in. Hanson tags in as well and he back body drops Strong and then connects with a cross-body. O’Reilly gets into the ring and Hanson takes him down as well. Hanson clotheslines Strong and then connects with a Bronco Buster. Hanson goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Rowe tags back in and O’Reilly locks in a sleeper to Hanson.

Rowe drives O’Reilly into the corner and a knee strike and then Rowe slams Hanson into O’Reilly. Rowe power bombs Strong and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly breaks it up. Hanson tags back in and Rowe sends O’Reilly to the floor. Hanson takes Strong out with a springboard clothesline and Adam Cole rushes the ring. Hanson drops Cole with a right hand and tosses him to the floor. Rowe tags back in and Hanson goes up top. Strong gets free and knees Hanson in the face. Strong delivers an Olympic Slam to Rowe and goes for the cover, but Rowe kicks out at two. O’Reilly gets into the ring, but Rowe fights both of them off for a bit. Strong comes back with a knee strike, as does O’Reilly. O’Reilly then locks in a Heel Hook, but Hanson slams Strong down onto O’Reilly. O’Reilly strikes Hanson repeatedly, but Rowe and Hanson take O’Reilly out with a pop-up power slam.

Hanson drops Strong and Cole with a suicide dive and goes up top. Hanson and Rowe double-team O’Reilly, but Bobby Fish rushes the ring and lays out the War Raiders with a steel chair and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners via disqualification: War Raiders

-After the match, O’Reilly and Strong lay out Rowe and the ERA stand tall over the Raiders.

—

We see that Shayna Baszler will be in action after the break.

—

We see Nikki Cross backstage somewhere and she is saying “EST” over and over while ripping up some papers.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Britt Baker vs. Shayna Baszler

They lock up and Baszler sends Baker to the mat and works over her arm. Baszler begins joint manipulation on Baker and works over her arm. Baszler stomps onto Baker’s arm and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via referee stoppage: Shayna Baszler

-After the match, Baszler attacks Baker and drops her with a knee strike to the face.

—

We see a vignette for Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. They will be in action after the break.

—

Back from the break, we see William Regal in his office. He says he doesn’t know if Nikki Cross is telling the truth, but he does know that Aleister Black is coming back soon and he needs answers. He says he will be talking to Cross after her match tonight.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tian Bing and Rocky

Lorcan and Bing start the match and lock up. Bing connects with a kick and then a chop. Bing applies a shoulder bar, but Lorcan gets free. Bing drops Lorcan with a shoulder tackle and goes back to the shoulder bar. Rocky tags in, but Lorcan fights back. Rocky applies a Full Nelson, but Lorcan fights out and drops Rocky with a clothesline. Burch tags in and delivers a corner clothesline to Rocky. Burch connects with a missile dropkick and Lorcan tags back in. Lorcan and Burch drop Rocky with an Implant DDT and Lorcan gets the pin.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

—

We see Bianca Belair warming up for her match backstage. The other half of the double main event is up next.

—

We see that William Regal will make a major announcement about the NXT Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: War Games II on next week’s show.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

