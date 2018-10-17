10/17/18 WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage: Quarterfinal Episode

The episode opens with a preview of the final eight women and the match-ups for tonight. The opening credits roll, and then Beth Phoenix, Michael Cole, and Renee Young welcome us to the show.

We take a look at tonight’s first two competitors: Lacey Lane and Meiko Satomura.

Match #1 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lacey Lane vs. Meiko Satomura

They lock up and Satomura backs Lane into the ropes. Lane gets free and Satomura applies a side-headlock. Lane shoves her away, but Satomura comes back with a shoulder tackle. Lane comes back with a few chops, but Satomura counters with a few kicks after Lane turned down a handshake. Lane comes back with a trip and a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two. Lane goes behind for a waist-lock, but Satomura switches into one of her own. Lane kicks Satomura in the side of the head and goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two. Satomura comes back with a back fist and goes for an arm-bar. Lane blocks it and rolls Satomura up, but Satomura gets a shoulder up and goes back to the arm-bar. Lane makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Satomura kicks Lane in the chest and then delivers a suplex.

Lane comes back with a back hand and a knee strike. Lane delivers forearms in the corner and then follows those up with a knee strike. Lane connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Satomura kicks out at two. Satomura comes back with a kick and then drives her to the mat with a Death Valley Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Meiko Satomura

—

We take a look at the next two competitors: Deonna Purrazzo and Io Shirai.

Match #2 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Io Shirai

Purrazzo applies a wrist-lock, but Shirai turns it into a side-headlock. Purrazzo turns it into a headlock of her own, but Shirai sends her off the ropes. Purrazzo comes back with a shoulder tackle and then a hurricanrana, but Shirai lands on her feet. Shirai connects with a dropkick that sends Purrazzo to the floor. Shirai connects with a suicide dive and tosses Purrazzo back into the ring. Shirai goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Shirai slams Purrazzo down again and drives her knees into Purrazzo’s midsection. Shirai chokes Purrazzo in the corner and goes for a Bronco Buster, but Purrazzo counters with a roll-up for a two count. Purrazzo goes for a few more covers, but Shirai kicks out each time. Shirai comes back and stomps down onto Purrazzo’s midsection and arm.

Shirai delivers a right hand and then a forearm shot. Purrazzo fights back with a few chops, but Shirai delivers another forearm shot to keep control. Purrazzo comes back and slams Shirai down and delivers a basement dropkick. Purrazzo kicks Shirai in the knee and then delivers a knee strike. Purrazzo applies the arm-bar, but Shirai counters with a roll-up for two. Shirai comes back with a rear chin-lock, but Purrazzo counters with a roll-up of her own and gets a two count. Shirai delivers a palm strike and then connects with a 6-1-9. Shirai connects with a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Shirai slams Purrazzo to the mat and goes up top, but Purrazzo cuts her off. Purrazzo delivers a few German suplexes and goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out at two. Purrazzo locks in the arm-bar again, but Shirai counters with a roll-up for two.

Shirai turns it into a cross-face submission and then connects with a knee strike. Shirai delivers double knees in the corner and goes up top. Shirai delivers the moonsault and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Io Shirai

—

We take a look at the next two competitors: Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley.

Match #3 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox

Nox dropkicks Ripley to the floor and then connects with a suicide dive, but she comes up limping on her leg. Ripley gains control and slams Nox to the mat. Ripley goes for the cover, but Nox kicks out at two. The referee shows the “X” and the trainer gets into the ring. Nox says she is good and the trainer leaves the ring. Ripley drops Nox with a clothesline and then slams her into the corner. Ripley delivers a chop, but Nox fires back. Nox comes off the ropes, but Ripley drops her with a dropkick and she grabs her leg. The referee calls for the bell as Nox is down on the mat and the trainer checks on her.

Winner via referee stoppage: Rhea Ripley

-Ripley will take on Io Shirai in the semifinals next week.

—

We take a look at the final two quarter-finalists: Mia Yim and Toni Storm.

Match #4 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mia Yim vs. Toni Storm

Yim sends Storm to the mat and delivers a few kicks. Yim delivers a chop, but Storm comes back with a kick to the face. Storm delivers a knee to the face in the corner and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at one. Storm delivers a few more kicks and then a snap suplex. Storm goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out again. Storm stomps on Yim’s injured hand and then kicks her against the ropes. Storm delivers an uppercut and sets up for Storm Zero, but Yim gets free and kicks Storm in the arm. Yim applies a sleeper hold and then turns it into a surfboard submission. Storm counters into a pin attempts, but Yim kicks out at two. Yim comes back with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Yim applies a front face-lock, but Storm fights out and slams Yim to the mat. Yim comes back with a drop toe hold and applies a rear chin-lock.

Yim turns it into a few kicks and then stomps onto Storm’s back. Yim goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Yim connects with kicks and palm strikes and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out again. Storm comes back with a kick of her own and then delivers a headbutt. Yim and Storm exchange strikes down on the mat and Storm gains the advantage with a German suplex. Storm connects with a hip attack in the corner and goes for Storm Zero, but Yim counters with a side suplex and gets a two count. Yim slams Storm to the mat again and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two again. Yim goes for Soul Food, but Storm counters and delivers a German suplex. Storm then delivers Storm Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

-Storm will take on Meiko Satomura in the semifinals next week.

