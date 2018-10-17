10/17/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Tozawa vs. Gulak; Fatal Five-Way Main Event

The 99th episode of 205 Live opens with a recap of last weeks show, which saw the debut of Mike and Maria Kanellis and Tony Nese upsetting Cedric Alexander. Drake Maverick then informs us of tonight’s main event: a Fatal Five-Way Match featuring Alexander, Nese, Lio Rush, TJP, and Gran Metalik.

The opening credits roll, and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak (w/Gentleman Jack Gallagher)

They lock up and Gulak applies a side-headlock. Gulak then delivers a right hand to the midsection, but Tozawa counters with a hurricanrana. Tozawa kicks Gulak in the chest and connects with a senton. Tozawa goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out quickly. Tozawa stomps away on Gulak in the corner and then delivers a few chops. Tozawa connects with a right jab and then applies an octopus submission. Gulak powers out and counters with a back-breaker and then a fall-away slam. Gulak goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gulak rakes his fingers across Tozawa’s face and club him across the back. Gulak delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gulak applies a rear chin-lock and bites Tozawa’s ear, but Tozawa fights to his feet. Tozawa kicks Gulak in the midsection and then delivers an enzuiguri.

Tozawa goes up top and connects with a missile dropkick. Tozawa delivers a Shining Wizard that sends Gulak to the floor. Tozawa takes Gulak and Gallagher out with a suicide dive. Tozawa tosses Gulak back into the ring and goes back up top. Tozawa sets up for the senton, but Gallagher trips him up and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Akira Tozawa

-After the match, Gallagher and Gulak beat down Tozawa. The Brian Kendrick rushes the ring and sends Gulak to the floor. Kendrick then locks Gallagher in the Captain’s Hook, but Gulak saves Gallagher and pulls him to the floor.

—

We see Drake Maverick in his office with Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese. Maverick congratulates Murphy on his title victory, but Murphy says he would have been the champion six months ago if we wasn’t forced to weigh in every week. Murphy says he and Nese are the only two men to pin Cedric Alexander this year. Nese says everything in 205 Live runs through them now.

We see a promo from Mike and Maria Kanellis. Kanellis says he attacked Lince Dorado last week, but it wasn’t personal; it was business. Maria says when the opportunity to come to 205 Live, her husband jumped on it. Kanellis says their plan is bigger than the Cruiserweight Championship, because they are the power couple of 205 Live. We see that Kanellis will go one-on-one with Dorado next week.

—

We see Hideo Itami backstage. He says Mustafa Ali should have walked away and shown him respect. He says in their Falls Count Anywhere Match, he will end his career. We then see Ali. He says he and Itami have been on the road for far too long and it is time to take a new road. Ali says there are no twists and turns on this road, and there is nowhere to run or hide. Ali says Itami won’t find any respect on the road. The Falls Count Anywhere will take place next week.

—

Match #2 – Fatal Five-Way Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik vs. Lio Rush vs. TJP vs. Tony Nese

Nese and Alexander brawl in the ring as the other three go to the floor. Alexander sends Nese to the outside and Rush gets back into the ring. Rush takes Alexander down with am arm drag and then connects with a hurricanrana. Alexander chases Rush to the outside, but Nese drops Alexander with a clothesline. Metalik kicks Rush in the face and takes him down with a cross-body. Metalik delivers a gut-buster and then a missile dropkick. Metalik goes for the cover, but Nese breaks it up and tosses Metalik to the floor. Nese connects with a back-elbow to Rush and then a few knee strikes. Rush comes back with a few kicks and then an enzuiguri that sends Nese to the floor. Rush dropkicks Alexander back to the floor as we see Buddy Murphy watching the match backstage. TJP, Rush, and Metalik get back into the ring and TJP locks both of them in a submission and tries to rip Metalik’s mask off.

Nese gets back into the ring and suplexes TJP, who suplexes Rush. Nese sends to the floor and keeps Alexander grounded as well. Nese stomps away on Metalik and sends Rush to the floor. Nese wrenches Metalik’s neck and then delivers a side slam. Nese goes for the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two. Alexander gets back into the ring, but Nese sends him right back out. Nese goes back to wrenching Metalik’s neck and then slams him to the mat again. Nese hangs Metalik in the Tree of Woe and stomps away on him. Nese then bicycle kicks Metalik a few times in the corner. Alexander gets back into the ring and catches Nese in a roll-up for two. Nese comes back with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Metalik kicks Nese in the chest and then delivers a vertical suplex. Metalik goes for the cover, but Alexander breaks it up at two.

Metalik backs Alexander into the corner and delivers a slap across the chest. Alexander comes back with a springboard clothesline and sends Metalik to the floor. Alexander kicks TJP in the face and then sends Nese into the turnbuckle. Alexander connects with a Flatliner and goes for the cover, but Rush breaks it up. Rush goes after Alexander, but TJP gets involved as well. Rush and TJP battle on the top rope, but TJP drops him to the floor. Metalik gets on the top, as does Alexander, and they try to suplex TJP. Nese gets involved and all the men exchange pin falls and all five men are down. Nese and Metalik get to their feet first and Metalik drops Nese with an arm-drag. TJP and Rush get involved and Rush takes advantage. Nese comes back with a forearm strike to Rush and then Alexander drops Nese with the Neuralizer. Alexander goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two.

Metalik kicks Alexander in the face, but Alexander returns the favor and takes Metalik out with a suicide dive. Alexander tosses Metalik back into the ring, but TJP sends him to the floor. TJP covers Metalik, but Metalik kicks out at two. TJP tries to take Metalik’s mask, but Metalik gets free. Metalik takes Alexander out and TJP kicks Metalik in the back of the head. Rush sends TJP to the floor and Nese throws Rush to the outside and Rush crashes onto the other men. Nese tosses Rush back into the ring and goes for the cover, but it is broken up by Alexander. Metalik gets back into the ring as well and he and Nese brawl. Metalik connects with a Slingblade and goes up top. TJP shoves him down and then locks in the knee-bar on Nese. Alexander breaks it up, but TJP locks him in a knee-bar as well. Metalik breaks it up, but TJP sends him to the apron. Metalik comes back and takes TJP out with a moonsault.

Rush kicks Nese in the face and goes up top. Alexander cuts him off and delivers the Lumbar Check. Nese grabs Alexander from behind and gets a roll-up for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

