10/15/18 Raw Viewership

Oct 17, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Raw drew an average of 2,396,000 viewers this week, up 26,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

Hour one started with 2,490,000 viewers, then had 2,482,000 viewers in the second hour, before dropping to 2,216,000 for the third and final hour.

Raw was #5, #6, and #8 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and was #12 in overall viewership for the night. NFL dominated the night along with news shows.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

