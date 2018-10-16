Video: JBL thinks WWE should run Crown Jewel show

Oct 16, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Former WWE champion John “Bradshaw” Layfield defended WWE and its plans to still hold the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2 after the apparent murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

In an appearance on FOX Business, Layfield said, “My personal opinion is they should go. I think it’s the only way to promote change.” He added that WWE went to Abu Dhabi and held its first-ever women’s match there and fans responded positively to it. “For the Senators to come out and bash WWE on this…I’ve spent seven Christmases in Iraq and Afghanistan with the WWE. We were the first group to go visit the Twin Towers when they were still burning and bodies pulling out. We were the first group on 9/13 to have a mass gathering right after 9/11,” he continued.

JBL said that for these Senators to hide behind their patriotism and show of flag waving to try and improve their abysmal approval ratings is wrong. “WWE has been on the forefront of change and if you want to change Saudi Arabia you send something like WWE,” Layfield concluded.

(Visited 1 times, 43 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Company man ’til the end.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal