Video: JBL thinks WWE should run Crown Jewel show

Former WWE champion John “Bradshaw” Layfield defended WWE and its plans to still hold the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2 after the apparent murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

In an appearance on FOX Business, Layfield said, “My personal opinion is they should go. I think it’s the only way to promote change.” He added that WWE went to Abu Dhabi and held its first-ever women’s match there and fans responded positively to it. “For the Senators to come out and bash WWE on this…I’ve spent seven Christmases in Iraq and Afghanistan with the WWE. We were the first group to go visit the Twin Towers when they were still burning and bodies pulling out. We were the first group on 9/13 to have a mass gathering right after 9/11,” he continued.

JBL said that for these Senators to hide behind their patriotism and show of flag waving to try and improve their abysmal approval ratings is wrong. “WWE has been on the forefront of change and if you want to change Saudi Arabia you send something like WWE,” Layfield concluded.

