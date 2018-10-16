U.S. Title Match Set for WWE Starcade

Oct 16, 2018 - by James Walsh

WWE has announced a United States Championship match to take place at WWE Starrcade. The company has set Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio for the show, which takes place on November 24th in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The full card thus far is:

* Cincinnati Street Fight: The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Bar
* Elias in concert

Also appearing: Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Rusev, Ric Flair, and The Miz

