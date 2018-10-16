SmackDown 1000th Episode Results

Oct. 16, 2018: Rey Mysterio returns on a milestone evening

When we go Live SmackDown we are having a segment of Truth TV with Carmella and R-Truth. Carmella says after our first episode we got cancelled, R-Truth said its time for a dance break, they dance, Carmella gives R-Truth some cue cards and then they dance again. R-Truth is about to introduce someone but out comes Stephanie McMahon, Stephanie hugs them both, and Stephanie says I was the first General Manager of SmackDown, it is good to see my vision come to life on the 1000th episode, Music of SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon hits and he comes to the ring, Stephanie says how fitting, Shane welcomes everyone to the 1000th episode, Shane says seeing that video package brought back memories, and wouldn’t be possible without you all in attendance and watching at home. Stephanie says you pander to the crowd and they listen, so easy to say name of city and they cheer, Shane says welcome to the A Show, Stephanie says Raw is the longest weekly episodic show, we wouldn’t kick of Raw with something like Truth TV, Shane says we put things we want to see. Music of Mr McMahon hits and out he comes. Vince says crowd don’t want to see Shane and Stephanie fight and bicker but crowd need to be entertained, I have a idea what about a dance break and Vince joins in the dance break as does Shane and Stephanie, Crowd cheer.

Still to come: Rey Mysterio returns Vs Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Cup Qualification Match, Cutting Edge with Edge interviewing Becky Lynch and Charlotte and Evolution return.

Out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles followed by Daniel Bryan.

Match 1: WWE Champion “Phenomenal” AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan Vs The Usos – Jimmy and Jey

AJ is in control of Jey, Jimmy tagged in and a short clothesline for a two count, AJ hooks the Calf Crusher and Daniel hooks on the Yes Lock, Jey Uso makes the rope as we go to commercial break.

When we return Daniel Bryan in control of Jey Uso, flying dive to Jimmy Uso, Yes kicks by Daniel Bryan, two count, Jimmy pushes Daniel into AJ then a double super kick by Jimmy and Jey Uso for the win.

Winners via Pinfall: The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso

We go backstage and see Paige with Former General Manager’s John Lauranitis, Vickie Guerrero and Teddy Long.

We are informed that The New Day defend SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Bar later tonight.

When we return Evolution – Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista come out.

Triple H says 1000 episodes, how do you accomplish something monumental, day by day, how do you celebrate it and you bring back the group that epitomizes the word Evolution, Ric Flair says 1000 is a lifetime, but I am use to the 10,000 number, Randy Orton says it brings back memories, I have lived through it busting my ass to make a name for myself whilst Ric Flair is benefiting from daughter success, Triple H running the company and Batista sending more time on a movie set. Batista says I am a little nervous being back in this ring, I have come back with 4 things on my mind, 1) It is SmackDown 1000 a brand I helped to build, 2) you are in my hometown where a poor kid worked as a bouncer for 13 years and now speaking to all of you dream come true 3) all of you fans around the world whether you boo me or call me names, I came out here and busted my ass for you, wanted to entertain you, and the 4th reason is these guys in the ring are special and won’t happen again, Randy Orton a 13 time champion knew he was special as did most people and has more talent in his pinky than others enter this ring, Ric Flair the Nature Boy, space mountain, 16 time world champion, nothing I can say that you don’t know or could I, keep that in your pants, it is a family show, lastly Triple H, the Game, 14 time champion, he has single handedly changed this business and nothing this man hasn’t done for this business apart from beating me. Triple H and Batista hug and Ric Flair stands between them.

We are informed The Undertaker returns to SmackDown tonight.

Kurt Angle is on commentary for next match

Match 2: World Cup Qualification Match: The Miz Vs Rusev

The Miz picks up the win with a quick rollup to advance.

Winner via Pinfall advancing The Miz.

After the Match: Aiden English appears and Lana nails him with a Low Blow then Rusev attacks him and sends him across the announce table.

Backstage we see Edge with Curt Hawkins.

Tony Chimel does the ring introduction for WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Edge says it doesn’t get bigger than SmackDown 1000, Many of my moments happened on here, I cashed in MITB against The Undertaker No DQ match against Eddie Guerrero, married Vicky Guerrero, divorced Vicky Guerrero, needless to say this show means something to me. I have seen something develop and need to address it, I am going to be the SmackDown Moral Compass, Edge introduces Becky Lynch. Before I bring out Charlotte need to know why when you walked down you remind me of you, Edge says more than anyone else and know what your going through, I wasn’t supposed to be in the main event, had to fight and scratch for what I earned, Becky says I get it, Edge says just like you. I get you think you are making right choice by ending friendship with Charlotte because you made the wrong choice, I crushed what got in my way, left a trail of burnt bridges, can win all the championships you want, be the face of posters, choices will change you are and stain your soul, still see a good person and the end I see you sitting at home reminiscing at what happened by yourself, you won’t like yourself for it. Becky says you are right I don’t like myself, I love myself, something so condescending you say, you need to leave my ring and don’t hurt your neck exiting the ring. Music of Charlotte Flair hits, Charlotte says you had to go there, doesn’t matter what she says she cares about the title and nothing, you ran at Super Showdown and ran last week, you love what you become then will love what I do to you now, Charlotte spears Becky and then they brawl in the ring till referees separate them. Charlotte is pulled out but escapes and spears Becky again before being pulled out.

Backstage we see Rey Mysterio walking back and he sees Jeff Hardy and they talk.

Match 3: Tag Team Match for SmackDown World Tag Team Championship: Challengers: The Bar – Sheamus and Cesaro Vs Champions: The New Day – Xavier Woods and Big E Guest Commentators: Jerry “King” Lawler and Booker T

Match starts with Sheamus and Xavier Woods, DDT and a low drop kick for a 2 count, Cesaro is tagged in and in control of Woods, Sheamus and Cesaro double team Xavier as we go to commercial break

When we return Big E with overhead suplexes to Cesaro and then one to Sheamus, Big E sends Sheamus to the outside, Xavier Woods hits a Shining Wizard on Cesaro for a two count, Sheamus sends Big E into the ring post, rolling Senton Bomb, then a Neutralizer on Big E by Cesaro for a two count before being broken up by Xavier Woods

When we return Cesaro and Sheamus demolish the announce table, before the music of The Big Show hits, Big Show comes down to ringside and help up Kofi Kingston and then choke slams him through the 2nd announce table. After this back in the ring Sheamus nails the Brogue Kick for the win and to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Winners via Pinfall and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions – The Bar – Sheamus and Cesaro

We see a video about John Cena being on SmackDown and it achieving the 1000th episode milestone.

Rey Mysterio heads to the ring for his Crown Jewel World Cup Qualification Match:

Crown Jewel World Cup Qualification Match: Rey Mysterio Vs WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rey Mysterio in control of Nakamura, Rey goes for a 619 to no avail.

When we return Rey Mysterio nails a seated senton of the top rope, Mysterio nails a top rope DDT for a 2 count, Nakamura hits a overhead kick for a 2, Kinshasha attempt by Nakamura, missed, Nakamura nails 619 and top rope frog splash for the win.

Winner and advancing to Crown Jewel Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is celebrating and the music of The Undertaker hits and the lights go out, The Undertaker is here and he enters the ring. Undertaker says at Crown Jewel I’ve got 3 words for D-X, Rest in Peace. The Undertaker leaves the ring and walks up the ramp and looks back as SmackDown finishes. Undertaker raises his arm.

