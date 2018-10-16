Rhyno Buys A Marina & Names It Big Daddy’s Boat Yard
Rhyno posted the following on Instagram, announcing that he has purchased a marina in Monroe, Michigan, which he named Big Daddy’s Boat Yard.
I'm happy to announce on October 10th I purchased a marina in Monroe Mi. I'm also happy to say I named it BIG DADDY'S BOAT YARD. 🙂 There's a nice little house on the property and the marina has 69 docks. I look forward to getting everything ready for the up coming 2019 boating season. #bigbaddysboatyard #marina #lakeerie #greatlakes #puremichigan #ohio #putinbay #wwe #heathslater
