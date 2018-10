NJPW “Road to Power Struggle 2018 – Super Junior Tag League – Day 1” Results – October 16, 2018 – Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Toa Henare, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita defeated Ayato Yoshida, Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma defeated Kota Ibushi, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Beretta, and Chuckie T

4. Super Junior Tag League 2018 Match

Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishimori [2] defeated Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask IV [0]

5. Super Junior Tag League 2018 Match

Soberano Jr. and Volador Jr. [2] defeated ACH and Ryusuke Tahuchi [0]

6. Super Junior Tag League 2018 Match

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru [2] defeated KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin [0]

7. Super Junior Tag League 2018 Match

BUSHI and Shingo Takagi [2] defeated SHO and YOH [0]

—

Super Junior Tag League 2018 Standings:

1. Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishimori [2]

1. Soberano Jr. and Volador Jr. [2]

1. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru [2]

1. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi [2]

5. Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask IV [0]

5. ACH and Ryusuke Tahuchi [0]

5. KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin [0]

5. SHO and YOH [0]

