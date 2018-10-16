Matt Riddle wants to win NXT Title, retire Brock Lesnar

As a former UFC fighter, Riddle was a guest on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” to discuss professional wrestling and signing with WWE. Riddle was asked, in his perfect world, how long he’d be on NXT before jumping to the main roster. Riddle said he’d like to win the NXT Title in three months and then go up to the main roster to challenge and retire Brock Lesnar:

“In my perfect world I’m champion in like, three months,” Riddle said. “And then I’m on the main roster and I’m challenging Brock Lesnar. And I want to retire Brock Lesnar. That’s the perfect world. Maybe Brock Lesnar, main event WrestleMania for the Universal Title, and if he loses he retires.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

