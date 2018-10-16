Matt Riddle wants to win NXT Title, retire Brock Lesnar

Oct 16, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

As a former UFC fighter, Riddle was a guest on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” to discuss professional wrestling and signing with WWE. Riddle was asked, in his perfect world, how long he’d be on NXT before jumping to the main roster. Riddle said he’d like to win the NXT Title in three months and then go up to the main roster to challenge and retire Brock Lesnar:

“In my perfect world I’m champion in like, three months,” Riddle said. “And then I’m on the main roster and I’m challenging Brock Lesnar. And I want to retire Brock Lesnar. That’s the perfect world. Maybe Brock Lesnar, main event WrestleMania for the Universal Title, and if he loses he retires.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 58 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal