Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Results (Spoilers) – October 15, 2018

Here are the Monday night Impact Wrestling spoilers courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Brian Cage defeated Rich Swann to retain. After the match, Sami Callihan entered the ring and faced off with Cage that led to a brawl breaking out with Cage standing tall.

Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact walked out to the ring to cut a promo about how crazy Bound for Glory was. He stated that he always wanted to be the World Champion and now that dream had the potential. Fénix then comes out to challenge him for the title next week. This led to Impact accepting the challenge.

Killer Kross defeats Tommy Dreamer (via ref stoppage)

Taya Valkyrie defeats Katarina. Taya says during a promo after the match that she no longer respects Tessa Blanchard after how she won on Sunday.

Ethan Page defeats Trevor Lee

Allie defeats Alisha Edwards. Following the match, Edwards was beatdown afterward until Keira Hogan saved her.

—

Pentagon Jr. defeats Homicide

LAX defeat The Heavenly Bodies

Gama Singh defeats Rohit Raju

Su Yung defeats Keira Hogan

Killer Kross & Moose defeat Fallah Bahh & KM

Impact Champion Johnny Impact defeated Rey Fenix. Post-match, The OGz attacked Fenix. Pentagon hit the ring for the save with a chair to close the show.

