Chris Jericho Cuts New Promo on EVIL

Ahead of his November 3rd Power Struggle match with EVIL, Chris Jericho released the following promo on his first IC Title challenger (transcript via Wrestlezone)…

“Chris Jericho did return to kick the shit out of EVIL. And why EVIL? Sometimes things present themselves to you. after I beat Naito in Oksaka in June, EVIL came to the ring to get inside my business, to try and make a name for himself, to try and be on the same level as Chris Jericho. EVIL! That’s not possible, but I like the fact that you put yourself out on the line. I like the fact that you came down and showed some balls. Something that most Japanese never do – the most timid race in the entire world! Japanese – scared of their own shadows. So EVIL, for you to come to the ring to attack me in June, in Osaka, I was very impressed. And I didn’t forget. And I was waiting for the right time to make my move. To surprise you, to embarrass you and to teach you a lesson. November 3rd, once again, in Osaka (seems like it’s my second home doesn’t it?) at the Edion Arena, it’s going to be Chris Jericho vs. EVIL for the IWGP Intercontinental Champion. It’s the biggest match of your career, EVIL, and it’s just another match for me, it’s fine. You’re just another guy on the list of people that I’ve beaten over and over again – from The Undertaker, to Naito, to Shawn Michaels, to Eddie Guerrero. Now, EVIL, you get to join the list, man. You get to be on that prestigious, prestigious list of people who got beaten by the greatest of all time. That’s good for you, and that’s also bad for you cause I’m gonna kick the shit out of you, EVIL. I’m gonna teach you a lesson. So you’ll walk out of there a bigger star, I’m gonna make you famous, I promise that, but I’m also going to beat you. November 3rd, in Osaka, I will fear no EVIL.”

