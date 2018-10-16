Charlotte’s Ex Husband Suing Her & Ric Flair Over Their Book

Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair have been sued by Charlotte’s ex-husband over their book Second Nature, alleging false allegations made in the book. TMZ reports that Riki Paul Johnson, who was married to Charlotte from 2010 to 2011, has filed a lawsuit for defamation over claims that were made in the book. WWE is included in the suit, as they marketed the book.

According to the site, Johnson alleges that several false statements were made in the book including that he lost two jobs due to drug use and that he was sterile a claim. He also allges that there are “multiple false allegations physical and/or psychological abuse” and that he thinks he can prove the stories false through police reports and dash cam footage. He says that the book humiliated his family, who have been subject to shame and ridicule in what he alleges are an attempt to depicte Charlotte as a “victim who overcame personal adversity and domestic abuse.”

WWE told TMZ, “We recently received what appears to be a meritless lawsuit and we will vigorously defend ourselves.”

(Visited 1 times, 72 visits today)