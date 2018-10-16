Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want To Be Part Of Total Divas

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Charlotte Flair spoke about why she has no plans to join the cast of Total Divas any time soon. Here are highlights:

On her inspiration and being an inspiration:

“I think my inspiration is very different than my dad. That’s being part of what the women have been doing the past few years, working collectively to keep having these first-ever moments and raising the bar. It is still opening the doors for women and little girls who say ‘I want to wrestle like Charlotte.’ I’m strong, I’m athletic and it’s more about being the athlete than the diva.”

On possibly tying Trish Stratus for most women’s title reigns:

“When I hear it, I still don’t put myself anywhere near Trish as a performer or superstar. There’s no way I can look at it that way because I don’t look at my status as anywhere near hers. I still feel like I have so much more to prove, so much more to learn, to overcome. I would be so mortified [if that were to be mentioned]. It’s a respect thing.”

On keeping herself off of Total Divas:

“For me, my character has always come first and foremost and how far I want to take the women’s division. I’ve worked so hard on this character and I’m not sure lifting the curtain is the right move right now. Especially when I first started and was a bad guy, people believed I really fired my dad! I just don’t know how that would have helped with my storyline. I almost think there’s a mystique to not knowing everything about me.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

