Cena On How His Body Is Feeling At 41 & Winding Down His Schedule

Oct 16, 2018 - by James Walsh

John Cena recently spoke with Adam Glyn about how he feels at age 41 and winding down his schedule; plus hair talk!

On How He Feels at 41: “I feel the most healthy I’ve ever felt in my life. I’ve dropped 20 lbs. I’ve learned some stretching techniques over in China. My body actually feels great. At full disclosure, I can’t run the full demanding schedule at 41 years old that current WWE Superstars do. They go everyday, all the time and it is a young man’s game.”

On Winding Down His Schedule: “I’m old guys. I’m old,” Cena stated. “I’m 41 and performing 310 times a year isn’t what’s best for my overall health. I wanna be able to run the streets at 80 instead of hobbling around. I’m at a point in my life where I need to think long-term. “That doesn’t mean I’m leaving the WWE. I’ll never leave the WWE, it’s my home. But I have to think about long-term health and right now this is probably the best play for me.”

On His Much Talked About New Haircut: “Originally I grew it out for a role, and some good fortune has come my way so I may have to keep it long… I don’t know, everybody wants it short, so that makes me wanna keep it long. I don’t because you have to manage it and I really like the hi-fade because you can just get out of bed and go. So, it’s another thing to take care of but I like it because I was self-conscious about it until this moment where I was forced to grow it out. It’s a cool drill in facing the uncomfortable.”

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal