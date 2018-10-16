Austin Aries Status With Impact and Loose Cannon Angle

According to sources backstage at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Impact wrestlers were not told about the finish to the Bound For Glory main event and felt like they were being worked by management.

One source who has been with the company for years told us it felt like a move the old TNA regime would have orchestrated.

Immediately after the pay-per-view broadcast ended, Impact Wrestling media relations personnel were shopping the story to outlets such as TMZ, which had covered Aries & Johnny’s social media feud last week.

Apparently the entire program was set up because Aries wants to do his own take on the classic ‘Loose Cannon’ storyline that Brian Pillman did several years ago in WCW before leaving to join ECW. During that time, Pillman’s behavior got so out of line that he was ‘fired’ by Eric Bischoff but he later admitted that the entire situation had been planned so he could exit WCW and earn some legitimate heat when he showed up in ECW.

As of Sunday night, the plan was for Aries to start showing up in other promotions such as Ring of Honor to sell the idea that he really did ‘walk out’ at Bound For Glory. Eventually, he would return portraying a loose cannon character. Aries did not work Monday night’s Impact TV tapings and is not scheduled to be at tonight’s tapings either.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

