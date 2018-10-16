Austin Aries no longer under Impact Wrestling Contract

Oct 16, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

It turns out that Austin Aries is no longer with IMPACT for the time being. His Bound for Glory match against Johnny Impact was actually his last contracted match and he’s now a free agent. The news comes from IMPACT Wrestling producer Petey Williams, who talked about the match on his podcast.

“Austin Aries’ contract is done,” revealed Williams, who produced the title match between Aries and Impact. “That match was his last match under contract with IMPACT.”

That certainly explains why Aries isn’t at the IMPACT Wrestling television tapings tonight!

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 185 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal