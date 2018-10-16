10/16/18 WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage: Lashley/James vs. Roode/Natalya; Rusev/Lana vs. Miz/Asuka

Tonight’s episode opens with a preview of tonight’s matches and then Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Match: Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Mickie James) (w/Lio Rush) vs. Team Pawz (Bobby Roode and Natalya)

Roode and Lashley start the match. Natalya and James get into the ring and Natalya puts her cat ears on Lashley. He takes them off and stomps on them. Roode catches him with a roll-up, but he kicks out at two. Roode applies a side-headlock, but Lashley sends him off the ropes and drops him with a clothesline. Natalya tags in and James enters as well. They lock up and Natalya takes James to the mat. James turns it into a head-scissors hold, but Natalya gets free. James comes back with a back-elbow and then slams Natalya to the mat. Natalya comes back and drops James with a clothesline and then applies a front face-lock. James fights back, but Natalya slams her to the mat and delivers a basement dropkick. Natalya goes for the cover, but James kicks out at two. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but James makes it to the ropes.

Natalya goes for the tag to Roode, but James attacks her from behind. James stomps away on Natalya and then kicks her in the back. James applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat and then slams her to the mat. James goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya comes back and both women run the ropes and connects with simultaneous cross-bodies. Roode and Lashley enter the match and Roode goes for a few clotheslines. Lashley finally counters and drops Roode with a back body drop. Lashley clotheslines Roode in the corner, but Roode gets his feet up to block a second one and connects with a Blockbuster out of the corner. Lashley comes back with a shoulder tackle in the corner and then tosses Roode across the ring. Lashley goes for the Spear, but Roode moves and Lashley hits the ring post. James and Natalya get into the ring and argue and then Roode and Natalya lock in the Sharpshooter on Lashley and James.

Rush gets on the apron to distract Roode and then Lashley drops Roode with the Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Country Dominance

-After the match, we see that B’N’B (Finn Balor and Bayley) will take on Team Pawz next week. Natalya says tonight was not their night, but she wants Roode to stay positive and things will start to look up for them. Roode apologizes and says he should have been better. He says they still have a chance and they will be victorious next week. He is about to say it will be glorious, but Asuka interrupts and says she and The Miz will win.

Match #2 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament Match: Awe-Ska (The Miz and Asuka) vs. Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev and Lana)

Lana and Asuka start the match and Asuka kicks Lana in the midsection and then sends her to the corner. Lana comes back with a face-buster and Miz and Rusev get into the ring and argue. They all raise their hands and the crowd cheers everyone except Miz. Rusev and Lana share a kiss, but Miz an Asuka say no and Rusev and Lana drop them to the mat. Miz and Asuka go to the floor and Lana takes them out with a cross-body. Lana rolls Asuka back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out. Asuka comes back with a kick and takes Lana to the mat. Asuka applies a shoulder bar and then drives a knee into Lana’s face. Asuka goes for the cover, but Lana kicks out at two. Asuka goes for a missile dropkick from the top, but Lana moves and tags in Rusev. Miz enters as well and Rusev smashes him in the corner and then connects with a spinning heel kick.

Rusev goes for the Machka Kick, but Miz dodges. Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Rusev counters and slams Miz to the mat. Rusev goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two. Miz comes back with a chop block, but Rusev sends him to the corner and Asuka tags in. Lana enters as well and Rusev sends Miz to the floor with a clothesline. Lana drops Asuka with a kick and goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out at two. Lana goes for the Accolade, but Miz gets on the mic and imitates Aiden English. Rusev takes Miz out and Lana sends Asuka to the floor. Lana locks Miz in the Accolade and then delivers a face buster to Asuka. Lana goes for the cover, but Miz breaks it up. Lana slaps Miz, but Asuka locks in the Asuka Lock and Lana taps out.

Winners: Awe-Ska

-After the match, we see that Awe-Ska will take on Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso and Naomi) on next week’s show.

—

Mixed Match Challenge Standings:

Raw Division:

1. Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman and Ember Moon): 2-0

1. Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Mickie James): 2-0

3. B’N’B (Finn Balor and Bayley): 1-1

4. Team Pawz (Bobby Roode and Natalya): 0-2

4. Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox): 0-2

Smackdown Live Division:

1. Fenomenal Flair (AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair): 2-0

1. Awe-Ska (The Miz and Asuka): 2-0

3. Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso and Naomi): 1-1

4. Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev and Lana): 0-2

5. The Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella): 0-2

