WWE talent: “they don’t want to go to Saudi Arabia”

Sounds like many members of the WWE talent roster are now uncertain about going to the show.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live radio:

“I can’t speak for everybody on the WWE roster. I haven’t talked to everybody on the WWE roster but I can tell you that a lot of the people that are scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia, they don’t want to go to Saudi Arabia. In fact, the majority of the talent doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia but the office wants to go to Saudi Arabia, and they have shareholders that they want to please with all of these big money deals that they’re getting. We’ll see what happens.”

