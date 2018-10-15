WWE talent: “they don’t want to go to Saudi Arabia”
Sounds like many members of the WWE talent roster are now uncertain about going to the show.
Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live radio:
“I can’t speak for everybody on the WWE roster. I haven’t talked to everybody on the WWE roster but I can tell you that a lot of the people that are scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia, they don’t want to go to Saudi Arabia. In fact, the majority of the talent doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia but the office wants to go to Saudi Arabia, and they have shareholders that they want to please with all of these big money deals that they’re getting. We’ll see what happens.”
F— the shareholders
*haven’t talked to anyone on the WWE roster.
Why wouldn’t they want to go? Bigger payday than Wrestlemania.
Tommy, have you been watching the news about the journalist who walked into the Saudi Arabian consulate, who hasn’t come out and is thought to have been murdered? There are more important things than money right now.
@Kerry
This is WWE we’re talking about, since when do they care less about money? If they’re going to cancel the show, they should do it already and stop debating it. Makes no difference to me, to be honest. One less PPV on the Network to watch.