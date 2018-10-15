WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – October 14, 2018 – Charlottesville, Virginia

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro

2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Asuka and Lana defeated The IIconics

4. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young) (w/Killian Dain)

5. WWE Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Naomi

6. Rusev (w/Lana) defeated Shelton Benjamin

7. Carmella (w/R-Truth) defeated Zelina Vega (w/Andrade “Cien” Almas)

8. WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy

9. WWE Championship – No Disqualification Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

