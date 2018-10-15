WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – October 14, 2018 – Charlottesville, Virginia
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro
2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger
3. Asuka and Lana defeated The IIconics
4. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young) (w/Killian Dain)
5. WWE Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Naomi
6. Rusev (w/Lana) defeated Shelton Benjamin
7. Carmella (w/R-Truth) defeated Zelina Vega (w/Andrade “Cien” Almas)
8. WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy
9. WWE Championship – No Disqualification Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)