WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 14, 2018 – Allentown, Pennsylvania
1. The B-Team defeated The Revival
2. No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley
3. AOP (w/Drake Maverick) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
4. Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis and The Ascension
6. Finn Balor defeated Elias
-After the match, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush attacked Balor.
7. Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) (via disqualification)
8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Dana Brooke, Natalya, and Nia Jax defeated The Riott Squad
9. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
10. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre