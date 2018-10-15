WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 14, 2018 – Allentown, Pennsylvania

1. The B-Team defeated The Revival

2. No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley

3. AOP (w/Drake Maverick) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

4. Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis and The Ascension

6. Finn Balor defeated Elias
-After the match, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush attacked Balor.

7. Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) (via disqualification)

8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Dana Brooke, Natalya, and Nia Jax defeated The Riott Squad

9. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

10. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

