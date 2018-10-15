Vince McMahon wrestled Kurt Angle on a plane, for hours

Oct 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Hall of Famer recently took some time to engage in a Q&A session with his fans via Facebook.

One fan asked Kurt Angle to share his funniest Vince McMahon story, and he recalled the time that Vince wanted to wrestle him on an international flight.

“When he and I wrestled on a plane during an international flight. I didn’t want to do it, but Vince was in a crazy mood. So we’d wrestle for a while and stop. Then Vince would attack me again. Then he’d stop. Over and over. I just wanted to sleep. The flight attendant told us to stop, but Vince wanted to wrestle, so we wrestled…. for 4 hours. Lol.”

(Visited 1 times, 283 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. Kerry says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    I bet some alcohol was involved.

  2. Stonz says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    That’s what I was thinking lol.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal